Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director Sells 7,755 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,176. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $763.38 million, a PE ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

