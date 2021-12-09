Insider Selling: News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Chairman Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NWS traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 13,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.45. News Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

