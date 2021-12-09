Insider Selling: Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Major Shareholder Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE NUVB traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 739,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 878,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $4,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

