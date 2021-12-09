Insider Selling: Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Major Shareholder Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE NUVB traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 739,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.23.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 878,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $4,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
