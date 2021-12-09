Insider Selling: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CMO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RBA traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.09. 373,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
