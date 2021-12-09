Insider Selling: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CMO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBA traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.09. 373,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

