Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 45,449 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.96. 842,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,864. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

