Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $9.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.26. 488,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,295. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -211.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

