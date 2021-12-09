Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells 390,639 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $65.16 on Thursday, hitting $1,003.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,699,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,644,229. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,008.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $795.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

