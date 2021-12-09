Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TYL traded down $14.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $515.82. 2,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.74 and a beta of 0.69.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
