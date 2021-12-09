Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TYL traded down $14.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $515.82. 2,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

