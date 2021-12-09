Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ingrid Lestiyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00.

Unity Software stock traded down $13.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,604. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on U. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

