Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. Insperity posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Shares of NSP traded down $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $111.94. 126,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,570. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98. Insperity has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,900 shares of company stock worth $16,145,179 in the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

