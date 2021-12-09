Instem (LON:INS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $781.88

Instem plc (LON:INS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 781.88 ($10.37) and traded as low as GBX 780.80 ($10.35). Instem shares last traded at GBX 815 ($10.81), with a volume of 13,683 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 834.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 781.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £180.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49.

In other news, insider Nigel Goldsmith bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 825 ($10.94) per share, with a total value of £20,625 ($27,350.48).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

