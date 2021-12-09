Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stake Increased by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,593 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Integra LifeSciences comprises about 1.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 70,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IART. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.