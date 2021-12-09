Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Integra Resources worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Integra Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merk Investments LLC raised its position in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $140.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITRG shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Integra Resources Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.