Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.