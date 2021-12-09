Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,514,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $1,497,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,612,623.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $948,182.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $1,487,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,298. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

