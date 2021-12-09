Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,258,525.60 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,161,404.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $1,274,770.98.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,265,676.30.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,298. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

