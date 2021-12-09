International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $147.48. 1,155,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $4,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $15,467,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

