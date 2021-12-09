International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $166.05

Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.05 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.25). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 166.80 ($2.21), with a volume of 3,668,730 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

