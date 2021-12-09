International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.64 Million

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report $105.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $115.65 million. International Seaways posted sales of $56.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $283.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $293.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $576.93 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $656.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $822.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.