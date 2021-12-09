International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.64 Million

Analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report $105.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $115.65 million. International Seaways posted sales of $56.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $283.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $293.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $576.93 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $656.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $822.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.