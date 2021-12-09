International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.64 Million

Analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report $105.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $115.65 million. International Seaways posted sales of $56.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $283.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $293.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $576.93 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $656.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $822.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
