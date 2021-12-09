International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down to $16.22

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $15.68. International Seaways shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 1,473 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $802.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 164.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

