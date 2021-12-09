Internet Computer Price Hits $29.05 (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.34 billion and approximately $160.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.05 or 0.00059901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.08 or 0.08525854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,477.04 or 0.99951617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,229,566 coins and its circulating supply is 183,750,198 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

