Internet of People (IOP) Trading 68.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 66.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 68.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

