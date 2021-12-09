InterPrivate III Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) Shares Down 1.6%

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

