Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit stock opened at $673.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $608.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.67. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.