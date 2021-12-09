Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

INTU opened at $673.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

