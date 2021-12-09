Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by Erste Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG opened at $340.80 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.13 and a 200 day moving average of $333.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerstein Fisher lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 1,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

