Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,198,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 83,487 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 809,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 182,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 415,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $25.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.