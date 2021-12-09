Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.97

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.97 and traded as high as $19.81. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 617,207 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 90.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter worth $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 262.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 71.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter worth $186,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.