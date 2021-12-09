Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.62% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,588,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

