Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

