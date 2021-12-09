Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

