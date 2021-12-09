Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.61% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PIO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

