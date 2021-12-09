Invesco Ltd. Acquires 56,346 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,346 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $485.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.97. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.