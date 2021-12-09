Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of BrightView worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 0.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

