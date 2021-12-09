Invesco Ltd. Buys 27,205 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.51% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

