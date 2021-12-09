Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 25,631 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $396,124,285.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,017,648 shares of company stock valued at $178,694,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

