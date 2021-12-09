Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

