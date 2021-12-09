Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 105,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after buying an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 36,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,274. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $72.76 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

