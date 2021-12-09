Invesco Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.09.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CX shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.
CEMEX Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
