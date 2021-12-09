Invesco Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CX shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

