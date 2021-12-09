Invesco Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.27% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 44.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEO opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

