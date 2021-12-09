Invesco Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,610 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.
In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
