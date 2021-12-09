Invesco Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,610 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

