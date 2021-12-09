Invesco Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of PROS worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

PROS stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.58.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

