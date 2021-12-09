Invesco Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of Infinera worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Infinera by 419.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,151,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,951,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

