Invesco Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after buying an additional 372,681 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 170,359 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,877 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 195,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

