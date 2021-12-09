Invesco Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,851 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

