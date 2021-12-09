Invesco Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Kearny Financial worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 123,372 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

KRNY opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $971.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

