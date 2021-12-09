Invesco Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $281.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

