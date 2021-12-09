Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.24% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 14.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

