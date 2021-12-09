Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of TriState Capital worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in TriState Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSC stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $31.24.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

TSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

