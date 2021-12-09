Invesco Ltd. Invests $1.50 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $144,512,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $194,477,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

