Invesco Ltd. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,537,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

CHK opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.